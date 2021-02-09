Public Meetings This Week: City Council Considers MBTA, School Lots for Resident Off-Street Parking

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

A Haverhill city councilor says there is a need for additional off-street parking for residents during the winter months.

Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua plans to suggest to his colleagues tomorrow night that the MBTA lot on Washington Avenue and various neighborhood school parking lots be used to accommodate residents when needed.

“The need, I think, is pretty obvious that during winter snow emergencies—especially when people can’t park on the street—they are in need of a location to put their vehicles,” he told WHAV.

Although there’s always a need for winter off-street parking, Bevilacqua said the recent back-to-back snowstorms have made this season particularly difficult.

“What’s happening, especially now you see it in all our neighborhoods, we’ve got so much snow piled up on the side of these inner-city neighborhoods that people are having difficulty parking their cars,” he added.

He said the downtown Haverhill train station parking lot is receiving little use during the pandemic. He suggests the city raise the matter with the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority which can help make the case to the MBTA. He said downtown Haverhill and Mount Washington neighborhood residents are in great need of assistance.

In the neighborhoods, he notes, school parking lots are mostly unused at night and may be available to help residents find spots for their cars.

The Haverhill City Council meets online at 7 p.m. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV will carry the meeting live.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Haverhill Retirement Board meets Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m., online and in room 303 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. Among other items, the committee plans to review resumes from applicants for the job of retirement assistant.

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise, real estate and personal property tax abatements, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m., in room 115 of Haverhill City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee meets remotely Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Among agenda items are establishing a capital projects fund and approving and transferring amounts related to repairs or replacement of the school.

Haverhill Planning Board meets Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., online, to discuss technical corrections to the city’s new zoning ordinance and make recommendations to the City Council.

