Haverhill Police Dept. Honors Officer Tully for Bringing Order to ‘Very Chaotic’ Crime Scene

The Haverhill Police Department is honoring Patrolman Katelyn Tully for her first aid and other efforts at last November’s murder scene on Marble Street.

Tully was awarded the department’s Employee Excellence Award for the for the fourth quarter of 2020 for her actions the night of Nov. 21 as one of the first officers on the scene. She entered the home and began rendering first aid to a man later identified as 26-year-old Jose F. Vasquez Jr. At the same time, Tully directed other officers to begin securing the crime scene.

“Her actions contributed greatly to bringing order to what all the responding officers described as a very chaotic scene,” police said in a statement. Tully remained on scene throughout the night, providing assistance to the Detective Division as officers conducted their investigation. Three people have been charged so far in connection with the murder.

Tully, who joined the force in 2016, is assigned to the Patrol Division on the early night shift.

