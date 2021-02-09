Haverhill Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center to Help Residents Make Appointments

Residents who have been perplexed by the state’s confusing COVID-19 vaccine rollout are getting help from Haverhill City Hall.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the city has launched its own bilingual COVID-19 vaccine call center, staffed by the city’s Human Services Department in the Citizens Center on Welcome Street.

“We have been flooded with calls from anxious residents struggling to find appointments and navigate a difficult website,” Fiorentini said, explaining “Residents without access to a computer feel shut out of the process.”

Those residents who are 75 years old or older are currently being accepted under state guidelines. The public may call 978-374-2390 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday to reach the center. Spanish-speaking representatives are available. If the call center cannot find an appointment, callers will be placed on a waiting list and notified as soon as an appointment opens up, the mayor said.

Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette said the city is developing a list of a local health care providers and physicians who are providing the vaccine as well as vaccine clinic sites in around Haverhill.

“Everyone who wants the vaccine will get it,” Ouellette said. “It just might take a little time to find a location.”

The next group to qualify are people age 65 to 75 and people with two underlying illnesses, but the state has not yet announced a timeline for this group.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...