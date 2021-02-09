Congresswoman Trahan Reports Release from Quarantine; Sends Thanks to Well-Wishers

Congresswoman Lori Trahan reports she is out of quarantine after testing positive two weeks ago for COVID-19.

The congresswoman Tweeted Tuesday, “Quarantine behind us. A ridiculous number of hugs ahead.” In a statement, her office added, “She is grateful to everyone who has checked in on her and her family since she first tested positive.”

Trahan said late in January she would continue working, but remotely. She said at the time, she tested negative for the coronavirus a few days before in Washington and again after returning to her Massachusetts home, but another test delivered the positive result.

She used the opportunity to stress that “everyone to continue taking this virus seriously and to follow the science and data-driven guidance to wear a mask, maintain a safe social distance from others, avoid large gatherings, and stay home whenever possible.”

