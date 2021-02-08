Silverio to Receive David Tibbetts Economic Impact Award During Feb. 25 Online Ceremony

Julia Silverio of Silverio Insurance Agency has been named as the recipient of this year’s David Tibbetts Economic Impact Award.

Silverio is a longtime small business leader, Lawrence’s first Latina City Councilor and a mentor and advocate. She will be recognized during a virtual annual meeting of the Lawrence Partnership, Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10-11 a.m.

“Julia’s impact has been felt by so many people, in so many ways, over so many years. She fully embodies the Lawrence Partnership values, the spirit of the Dave Tibbetts Award, and our community’s assets,” reads a statement from the Lawrence Partnership.

The award is named for Haverhill-born and Lawrence-raised David A. Tibbetts, who served both Democratic and Republican administrations beginning in 1983 and through 1999 when he founded the Merrimack Valley Economic Development Council. Tibbetts, now of Newburyport, was the first recipient of the Economic Impact Award in 2017.

The David Tibbetts Economic Impact Award honors leaders who have successfully promoted and implemented innovative economic development strategies. Besides Tibbetts, previous recipients also included Bob Rivers and Congresswoman Niki Tsongas.

