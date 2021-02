Haverhill Police are investigating an early morning crash where, for the second time in a week, a car crashed into a front window of a Main Street restaurant.

The driver was reportedly taken by Trinity EMS to Holy Family Hospital for minor injuries after the accident around 2 a.m., at Li’s Fine Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar, 1186 Main St., Haverhill.

WHAV News has requested more information.

