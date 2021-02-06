DiZoglio Bill Calls for COVID-19 Vaccine Preregistration to Hold Residents Place in Line

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is calling for a central system where residents may preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine rather than face frustrating dead ends.

DiZoglio filed a bill, “An Act relative to COVID-19 vaccination preregistration,” which her office says “comes on the heels of rampant frustration among Massachusetts residents.”

“The vaccine rollout has been less than ideal but we can ensure that the frustration experienced by the first group of eligible recipients is not replicated during subsequent phases of the vaccine distribution plan,” DiZoglio said.

Her plan calls for giving residents an opportunity to establish eligibility and preregister for the vaccine instead of trying to schedule appointments when availability is determined by vaccine supplies. “A centralized state-level preregistration system would provide residents a way to effectively hold their space in line and alert them to available appointments as their vaccination eligibility phase opens,” she explained.

Her bill would require the state’s Department of Public Health to establish a centralized system for residents to pre-register. Vaccines would be distributed to persons based on which phase they fall under.

Should the bill be signed into law, Massachusetts will join several U.S. states, including Florida, New Jersey and West Virginia, that have produced a vaccine preregistration tool for residents. DiZoglio’s office added, several communities, such as the Towns of Cohasset and Hingham, have proceeded with similar preregistration systems locally.

As WHAV reported first at the end of January, DiZoglio noted residents without internet access were particularly frustrated when the state referred them to websites. She called for creation of a hotline which went into effect Friday.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...