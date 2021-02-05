UMass Lowell iHub Presents Webinar Explaining Roles of Strategy vs. Business Model

Whether a start-up or mature business, UMass Lowell’s Scott Latham success requires both a well-defined business model and a robust strategy.

Latham presents “Crafting Business Models and Strategy: The Balancing Act Must Be Perfect” during a free UMass Lowell Innovation Hub webinar Wednesday, Feb. 24, from noon-1 p.m.

“Strategy and business models are two distinct, but interrelated constructs, yet managers and entrepreneurs continuously confuse the two, use the two ideas interchangeably, and often fail to understand the simple relationship between these two complex dynamics,” reads a description of the webinar.

By using well-known companies, from across a wide range of industries, the session aims to help managers and entrepreneurs by offering a clear distinction between a business model and strategy. In addition, it provides a framework for understanding the interplay between the two ideas. Attendees may extend these ideas into their context to help their organization better define these critical strategic ideas.

Latham is associate professor, strategy, Manning School of Business at UMass Lowell. UMass Lowell’s iHubs operate in Lowell and Haverhill.

