Methuen Joins Area Communities in Opening Limited COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Methuen opens a limited COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Loop Friday, but is encouraging residents to keep any other appointments they may have made since supplies are short.

Like other cities, the clinic has been given 100 doses to distribute per week. The clinic is hosted on a recurring basis for registered and confirmed Methuen residents over age 75 at the former Avenue store at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St.

“We are asking our seniors, especially those who may have limited vaccination options, to sign up for the city clinic,” Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said. “What’s important for everyone to remember, though, is that the vaccine situation in Methuen and throughout the state is evolving constantly. We urge patience on the part of all residents as we navigate this process and work to vaccinate our most at-risk residents first with the resources we have available to us and carve a path out of this pandemic together.”

Residents must either be a member of a group eligible under phase one of the state’s rollout plan, or be 75 or older in order to receive a shot. Vaccines will be administered to those who schedule an appointment through the city’s dedicated hotline at 978-983-8915. Callers are advised to leave a message with name and telephone number and Council on Aging staff will return messages in the order they are received.

After 100 slots are filled for the first clinics this week, the next 400 callers will be placed on a waitlist, and will be scheduled for vaccination appointments in future weeks. Calls will not be taken once 500 total spots have been filled.

For residents needing assistance with transportation, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transportation Authority Office of Special Services can be reached at 978-469-6878, option 3, or via its website at mvrta.com.

