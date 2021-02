Haverhill Police Department’s Andrea Fogarty and Taylor Anderson received promotions last week during a small, socially distanced ceremony at the Police Station.

Fogarty, who has served the force since 1999, was promoted to lieutenant, while Anderson, who joined in 2015, was promoted to sergeant. The oath of office was administered by Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas with Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro and Deputy Chief Anthony L. Haugh participating.

