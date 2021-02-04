Today’s Obituaries—Margaret Kazarosian, 94, Haverhill Schools Music Teacher

Margaret Kazarosian, 94, of Haverhill, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, the same way she lived her life: with grace and elegance. Her last moments were spent in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Haverhill on March 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Yeghia (Edgar) and Vartouhie (Stepanian) Movsesian.

Margaret attended Haverhill Public Schools and graduated from Haverhill High School in 1943, then graduated from what was formerly known as Lowell State Teacher’s College in 1948, where she served as the art editor for the yearbook and was voted King of the Mardi Gras celebration!

During her time in college she cultivated her love of music to become an accomplished classical pianist, giving concerts and recitals throughout the state. She started her teaching career at Newburyport High School in the early 1950s, then returned to teaching as a music teacher in the Haverhill Public Schools, including at the Fox School, after raising her children. She passed on her love of the piano and her musical talent to her daughters Marsha and Paula, and to her grandson Jeremy.

Margaret was also a very accomplished artist, and enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes and portraits using oils as her preferred medium. She was also a talented charcoal sketch artist, and amateur sculptor.

After retiring from the Haverhill Public School system, she returned to painting, reading and gardening at home with her loving husband, Atty. Paul Kazarosian, who she married in 1949. She and Paul shared a deep love of literature and history, and Margaret was always in the middle of reading a book. Her love of literature carried over to the work she did with the Haverhill Public Library in the 1960s, helping to rebuild it after it was torn down and acting as a driving force behind the establishment of the Library’s “Friends’ Shop”. She and Paul were also instrumental in establishing a Chair for Armenian Studies at Harvard University. After Paul passed, she returned to work for her daughter, Atty. Marsha V. Kazarosian and grandson Atty. Marc A. Moccia at the family law firm, and continued working there until 2019 where she enjoyed every moment she shared with the coworkers she so deeply cherished as family, and greeting all who entered with cheerfulness and a smile.

Since she was a young girl, Margaret enjoyed the freedom of travel, either jumping in her car to drive to Boston or NYC to watch Vladimir Horowitz in concert, or to visit friends, family, or even to go to Foxwoods on a moment’s notice. She cherished the wonderful memories of a family vacation to Europe in 2009 and she loved visiting Williamsburg, VA with her family. As a child and young mother she spent summers at Salisbury beach in the house that her father built in 1936 where she made so many beautiful memories of family and friends, sand and ocean, and sun and laughter. Every Wednesday, almost without fail, Margaret could be found laughing and playing cards with “the girls”, her close group of friends who hosted the games at their houses on a rotating schedule.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Paul, who passed away in 2010. They were married in Haverhill in 1949 and they leave behind three beautiful children – Atty. Marsha V. Kazarosian of Haverhill, Paula V. Kazarosian of Rumford, Maine, and Mark V. Kazarosian who lives in Newton, Mass. with his wife Mary Beth.

She was the loving grandmother to her six grandsons – Atty. Matthew P. Moccia, who lives in NYC with his fiance Dr. Rafia Jawed; Atty. Marc A. Moccia and his partner, Atty. Erin Thurston of Haverhill; Jeremy R. Moccia of NYC; Peter and Gabriel Neverette, of Rowley Mass., and Rumford, Maine, respectively, and Paul Kazarosian of Newton, Mass. Margaret also leaves behind her loving brother Edgar Mosesian, of Haverhill and his children and their families, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Services to be determined. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Haverhill & Bradford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Margaret’s name to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in Williamsburg, VA. You can donate by mail via CW Fund PO Box 1776, Williamsburg VA 23187, online at https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/give/other-ways-giving/honor-memory/?Code=BWOH00 or by phone and dialing (888) 293 – 1776, please include the Margaret’s name as the person being memorialized so that it can properly be record and acknowledge the gifts.

