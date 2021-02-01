Storm Closings: For Haverhill Schools, Storm Started Early with Frozen Pipes, But Caught in Time

97.9 WHAV’s Wave Weather is heard every half-hour, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

Haverhill schools plan remote-only learning Tuesday with a two-hour delayed start.

For the city’s public schools, the winter storm arrived early with freezing temperatures bursting pipes at two city schools over the weekend. Haverhill’s school superintendent said problems were caught before much damage could take place.

Haverhill firefighters were dispatched to both Pentucket Lake and Paul C. Nettle Schools Sundays for freezing pipes.

“No long-term damage. Fortunately, we caught it relatively early as we were monitoring schools for issues due to the cold across the weekend,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta told WHAV. Monday afternoon school activities and sports were cancelled.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and Pentucket Regional School District plan remote learning Tuesday. If there are widespread power outages, Pentucket Regional students will be notified of classes being cancelled the day. Likewise, Timberlane Regional School District school buildings are closed. Schools will be in remote-only instructional model for the day.

Northern Essex Community College closed campuses at 1 p.m., Monday and there are no classes Tuesday. today. All in-person UMass Lowell classes, operations and campuses are closed today.

Haverhill declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m., Monday, to Tuesday, at 6 a.m. The snow emergency means there is no parking on either side of the street along the Snow Emergency Routes from River Street at View Street to downtown. Violators face fines and cars may be towed at owners’ expense.

Methuen also reports its winter parking ban runs tonight at 6 through Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5 a.m. During this time, no vehicles are allowed to park on any public way.

Plaistow, N.H.’s Town Hall and Town Hall Annex are closed Tuesday. The town’s trash pickup will be delayed one day starting Tuesday. Officials ask that residents do not leave trash barrels out Monday night or Tuesday morning as it will impede snowplowing.

State Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said in a statement, “We urge the public to take this storm seriously because driving conditions will be difficult, with heavy snow falling at a fast rate and gusty winds expected.” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver urged employees to work remotely if possible.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...