Merrimack Valley Chamber Presents Virtual Talk with Lawrence Acting Mayor Vasquez

For those looking to hear from, and learn more about, Lawrence Acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez have an opportunity when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents, what it calls, a “virtual conversation” in February.

Vasquez, who had been serving as Lawrence’s City Council president, became the city’s acting mayor when Mayor Daniel Rivera was named president and chief executive officer of MassDevelopment.

Vasquez details his plans for the city and takes questions Friday, Feb. 19, from noon-1 p.m. The cost for Merrimack Valley Chamber members is $5 or $10 for nonmembers.

Those interested may register and receive a link at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

