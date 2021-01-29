Haverhill Exchange Club Offers Three Student Scholarships; Applications Due March 7

The Haverhill Exchange Club is inviting applications for its three annual $1,000 student scholarships.

The Youth of the Year Award honors an outstanding student in the community who has exhibited excellence in academics and leadership, while the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence—or ACE—Award recognizes a high school student who has overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and is now eligible for high school graduation and the Maggie (Drossos) Rosinski Teaching Scholarship awarded to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a teaching career.

All applications are available online at haverhillexchangeclub.com.

Candidates must be a resident of Haverhill or attend either Haverhill High School, Whittier Tech, Pentucket Regional High School, Timberlane Regional High School or Bradford Christian Academy. Applications are due Sunday, March 7.

Local winners of the Youth of the Year and ACE Award will be entered into the District and National Youth of the Year Award programs and have an opportunity to win a $15,000 scholarship.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...