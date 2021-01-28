Greater Haverhill Chamber Honors Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA for Pandemic Response

The Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA is the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s January business of the month for the nonprofit’s pandemic response.

The Chamber bestowed the honor, saying the “YMCA has made an ever-greater contribution to the community by providing childcare for first responders in the midst of the global pandemic.” Their childcare services made it possible for parents working in critical fields, like police and fire, to continue performing essential roles.

“The Haverhill YMCA is a pillar of our community,” said Chamber President and CEO Irene Haley. “The staff’s commitment to maintain excellent services, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, is a testament to their ingenuity, compassion, and resolve. We are proud to name the Haverhill YMCA our business of the month.”

Haverhill YMCA is a longstanding institution, founded in 1855. It has provided recreation and education to residents for the better part of two centuries. The Chamber added, the YMCA has remained committed to the values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

A myriad of services today enables members to enjoy state-of-the-art fitness equipment, hundreds of group exercise classes, volunteer opportunities and services for children including gymnastics, sports, and summer camp.

