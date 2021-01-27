Temple Emanu-El and Congregation Beth Israel Plan Course on Judaism and Jewish Life

Temple Emanu-El, Haverhill, and Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley, Andover, are partnering to offer a multi-session course for anyone wishing to gain a deeper understanding of Judaism and Jewish life.

The course is taught by Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbi Rachel Putterman of Temple Emanu-El and Rabbi Howard Mandell of Congregation Beth Israel. It is designed for people from various faiths and cultural backgrounds including those who have had no religious upbringing or are simply curious about Judaism; spiritual seekers; individuals considering conversion; and Jews who want to learn more about the foundations of Judaism.

Classes takes place online Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., from Feb. 11 through June 3. Class will not meet Feb. 25, April 1 or April 8. Cost is $36 for members of Temple Emanu-El and Congregation Beth Israel and $108 for nonmembers.

Registration is required at TempleEmanu-El.org. After registering, participants must call Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 to arrange payment.

