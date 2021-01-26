Bradford Waterfront Project—Now 48 Condominium Units—Before City Council Tonight

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

A plan to build three waterfront condominium buildings in Bradford—originally proposed and withdrawn in 2019—returns to the City Council for approval Tuesday night.

Developer Ernest Cioto has reduced by a dozen the number of units and offers other concessions related to the 1.4-acre formerly industrial site at 38 Railroad St. Haverhill Economic and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. endorsed the new plan in a letter to city councilors Friday.

“This project represents a major step forward in implementing waterfront zoning and is exactly the type of project the city envisioned when the innovative water zoning ordinance was adopted by the City Council,” he wrote.

Pillsbury added the project, called “Riverview Condominium,” creates an active waterfront with docks and marina spaces and continues the rail trail. The revised project calls for three buildings of 16 one- or two-bedroom units which will be sold at market rates.

Haverhill councilors came close to setting conditions and voting on the earlier 60-unit project during September of 2019. Councilor Melinda E. Barrett proposed such conditions as privacy fences to protect existing neighbors, off-site snow removal, creation of a buffer zone and accommodations for the Haverhill High School Crew Team. However, Councilor William J. Macek suggested the developer meet with abutters and try to iron out differences.

As a result of meetings with neighbors about their concerns, attorney Paul A. Magliocchetti told councilors in a letter twice modified his plan. After withdrawing the original plan during the summer of 2019, Cioto first eliminating his request for a parking easement and cut six units and leaving 54. His latest plan reduces the number of condominiums to 48.

Magliocchetti emphasizes his client is allowed to build 56 units “by right” in the city’s Waterfront District. The project, he explains, qualifies for a “density bonus” since it substantially rehabilitates an existing building at the property. Portions of the building that interfere with plans for the rail trail along the Merrimack River, parking, traffic and pedestrian use will be removed. The project also offers 81 parking spaces where 72 are required, Magliocchetti said.

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live, beginning at 7 p.m.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise, real estate and personal property tax abatements, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m., by telephone.

Consentino School Building Committee meets remotely Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. The agenda includes designer selection process overview and project schedule.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, a component of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, meets remotely Wednesday, Jan. 27, from noon-1 p.m. The agenda includes status of area roadway and bridge projects and amendments to Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority projects.

Haverhill Commission on Disability Issues meets remotely Wednesday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m. Members are scheduled to discuss the 2020-2021 scholarship award and a grant program for Haverhill nonprofits. Election of officers is also planned.

Haverhill School Committee Negotiating Team for Secretaries meets remotely Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 4:30 p.m. to conduct collective bargaining with the Secretaries’ Unit of the Haverhill Education Association.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Haverhill Conservation Commission meets remotely Thursday, Jan 28, at 7:15 p.m. Agenda items include notices of intent by FTG Realty to construct a 27-unit apartment building on Essex Street, Antonio Viola to construct a single-family home on Broadway and PIP1 Haverhill for construction of a food processing and warehouse building on Research Drive.

