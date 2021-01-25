Haverhill Rollover Crash Monday Morning Send Two to Local Hospitals

Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after a van struck a parked sport utility vehicle and rolled onto its side.

Haverhill Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said firefighters were dispatched to View Street, off River Street, just before 9 a.m. The van rolled onto its driver’s side, but a crew was able to help the driver of the van escape through the windshield.

The driver and a passenger in the parked car were taken to local hospitals by Trinity EMS for what appeared to be minor injuries.

