All Maggie Wants for Her 5th Birthday Feb. 6 are Donations to Sacred Hearts Food Pantry

Four-year-old Maggie Gibson is so proud of her papa Rob Durham’s volunteer work at Sacred Hearts Food Pantry, she wants people to donate food to the pantry instead of giving her gifts for her fifth birthday.

Maggie heard about the long lines of people waiting for food and she has also been able to help bring food to people who didn't have a way of getting to the pantry. She asks the public to bring nonperishable food Saturday, Feb. 6, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., to Sacred Hearts Food Pantry, 48 S. Chestnut St., Bradford.

Suggested donations include snacks, cereal soup, rice, tuna, pasta, beans, baked beans, peanut butter, jelly and macaroni and cheese.

