I-495 Construction Update: Lanes and Ramps to Close for Southbound Bridge Steel Removal

There will be both day and night ramp and lane closures along I-495 in Haverhill next week as beams are removed from the old southbound bridge over the Merrimack River.

There will be double right lane closures and rolling roadblocks between exits 49 and 48 Wednesday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 29, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning.

An on-ramp at the exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113, River Street, to I-495 south in Haverhill at the same times. Traffic will be detoured to exit 50.

Single right lane closures on I-495 north are also planned between exits 48 and 50 on Monday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. This is necessary to replace a recently damaged highway guide sign.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...