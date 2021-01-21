Dozens of Residents Step Up to Help Haverhill Administer COVID-19 Vaccinations When Needed

Haverhill residents are stepping up and offering assistance in the battle against the coronavirus.

Dozens of experienced people have come forward, saying they are willing to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations once they become available. Mayor James J. Fiorentini made the revelation Tuesday night when 97.9 WHAV simulcast a live call-in program.

“We put out a call for retired doctors and nurses to help us administer the vaccine. So far, we have somewhere between 60 and 70 people that have stepped up to the plate. I want to thank them. This is a great community. I am so proud to be mayor,” he said.

During last week’s City Council meeting, the mayor put out a call for current and retired nurses, physicians, medical students, emergency medical technicians and others trained in health care. At the time, Fiorentini said the city had only 15 people in reserve to help provide that service. The city’s response to COVID-19 dominated caller questions raised during “Point of Reference,” hosted by Frank Novak and simulcast by WHAV and HC Media.

Additionally, answering a question posed by a listener, Fiorentini said there will be a need for non-medically trained personnel as well.

“At a later point, we also need people to register patients, to get on the phone to follow up, to be there when the vaccine is administered to monitor people, so we are going to need non-medical people,” the mayor said.

Anyone interested in helping out should call 311 or, from out of town, 978-358-1311, to offer assistance.

