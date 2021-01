Haverhill High School’s Violence Intervention and Prevention plans to award cash prizes of between $50 and $100 for best spoken word or video presentations “illustrating the impact of gun violence.”

The “Voices Over Violence” contest is open to students in two age groups from 13-15 and 16-18. Recordings should be one-minute long and emailed to [email protected] by Sunday, Feb. 14. First prize is $100 with a second prize of $75 and third prize of $50.

