Trinity EMS plans to have three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for first responders only.

Clinics take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3p.m., at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill, just off I-495, exit 48 off 495.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders must book appointments online here.

