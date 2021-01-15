Haverhill’s 411 Cares Reaches Milestone of Delivering 13,000 Meals; Seeks Additional Donations

Haverhill’s 411 Cares achieved an important milestone this week—distributing 13,000 meals to needy residents and veterans.

The nonprofit organization that formed last year to address shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic delivers fully prepared meals daily to 120 veterans, elderly and low- and moderate-income residents. These include YMCA residents and veterans at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center homes on Cedar and Temple Streets.

“It’s been pretty incredible,” said 411 Cares founder Dee Jacobs O’Neil. She thanked Fantini Bakery and Benedetti’s Deli, both of Haverhill, and Five Daughters catering of Merrimac for being “incredibly generous” with continuing donations and assistance. O’Neil said she plans to ask area food manufacturers to become involved through the Partners in Care Program as the need continues to grow. Those who can help are asked to email [email protected] or call 978-566-3915.

While meal programs began in May, the group commenced action earlier by helping Merrimack Valley Hope Mission to make and distribute protective face masks. It continues to work directly with Massachusetts COVID tracing and provides personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies for patients within 24 hours of requests.

Further, it assembles and delivers hygiene bags with dental care and grooming supplies to elderly veterans.

