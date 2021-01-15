Haverhill and Lawrence Police Receive Boosts from the State to Help Pay for Staffing Shortages

Haverhill and Lawrence Police are again receiving state staffing grants to support public safety and emergency response services.

Haverhill receives $255,200, while Lawrence garnered just under a million from the Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant program. The money may be used to restore, retain, or hire police and fire personnel or for overtime, if needed to provide adequate shift coverage and maintain appropriate staffing levels.

“Now more than ever, as the Commonwealth continues to battle the COVID-19 public health emergency, our administration remains committed to directing state resources in ways that empower local leaders,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “These grants provide an immediate solution for staffing shortages, which could exacerbate a dangerous public safety situation.”

The money comes from $4.5 million administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research. Besides Haverhill and Lawrence, eight other cities received grants.

“The Office of Grants and Research provides effective solutions to public safety challenges in the Commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco. “Their expertise and collaborative partnership with police and fire leaders ensures continuity of services that the public depends on.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...