Haverhill Asks for Help From Trained Health Care Workers to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is looking for men and women, trained in health care, to administer COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available.

Addressing the City Council on Tuesday, the mayor said even under the best of circumstances, Haverhill has nowhere near the number of qualified people to administer those vaccines.

“We need people. I want to put out a plea tonight to those of you who are listening. If you’re a nurse, a retired nurse, a doctor, a retired doctor, a medical student, an EMT, we need your help,” he said.

The mayor said there is currently a medical reserve core of 15 people—eight with medical credentials. He said the city will need 100 people when public vaccinations begin. The mayor said he is also looking for a full-time administrator to take charge of the vaccine program.

He asked any qualified personnel to go to the city’s website and signup to help.

Fiorentini told the Council the current vaccinations of first responders have been going well despite the fact Haverhill’s numbers are still quite high. He said the city has been averaging 68 new cases per day over the past two weeks, down from a high of 100 per day right after Christmas.

He also said the city still has about $180,000 in federal CARES Act money remaining, which he said will be used to provide food for those who need it and put towards further COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

