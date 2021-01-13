UMass iHub Presents Free ‘Inspired Leadership’ Webinar Feb. 3

An upcoming UMass iHub webinar is geared to anyone who faces an uncertain future, but wants to remain engaged, creative and inspired in careers and team leadership.

“Inspired Leadership—Fostering Creativity for Yourself and Your Team in an Uncertain Time” features Laura Campbell, senior partner and vice president of Inspired Partnerships at Inspire Corps. The free program takes place Wednesday, Feb. 3, at noon, online.

Campbell shares a framework of inspiration, based on original research, and guides participants through imagining new possibilities and activating new confidence and courage within their current and evolving world of work.

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub is a business incubator and coworking space supporting entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses with locations in Lowell and Haverhill.

Advance registration is required here and participants will receive a link after registering.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...