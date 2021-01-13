Methuen Woman, 48, Airlifted to Boston After Receiving Injuries in Londonderry Crash

A 48-year-old Methuen woman received “serious” injuries this morning after the car she was driving struck a bridge abutment along I-93 in Londonderry, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police said Tracy Donahue was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger, lost control in the southbound lane near exit 4, entered the center median and struck the bridge abutment at 8:25 this morning. She was taken to the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H., where she was then flown by Med Flight to Tufts Medical in Boston for treatment.

“Speed appears to be a factor in this crash. However, all aspects remain under investigation,” State Police said. They asked for any witnesses to the accident to email Trooper Timothy Repucci at [email protected] or call him at 603-223-8836.

