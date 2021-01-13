Haverhill Conservation Commission Re-elects Leadership; Agrees to Postpone Two Project Hearings

The Haverhill Conservation Commission held its first meeting of 2021 last week, during which members elected to keep its leadership in place for another year.

The group voted unanimously to retain Harmony Wilson as chairperson, Ralph Basiliere as vice chair and community liaison and Thomas Wylie as Clerk.

Two planned discussions on proposed projects, previously reported by WHAV, were postponed.

The first was a plan by Bay State Pallet Company to redevelop a 5.7-acre site in the Ward Hill Business Park to be used as a wood pallet manufacturing and storage facility. It was continued until Thursday, Feb. 18.

The second was a plan by Monogram Foods to construct a 135,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in the Broadway industrial park. That item was continued until Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Commission is scheduled to meet again Thursday, Jan. 21.

