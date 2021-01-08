Haley Takes Over as Greater Haverhill Chamber President and CEO on Monday

Irene Haley, who has held long-term positions with Starbucks and Exxon Mobil, takes the helm of the Greater Haverhill Chamber on Monday.

The Chamber’s board of directors said Thursday Haley would succeed Dougan Sherwood as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.

“I am thrilled to be joining this amazing team and vibrant, diverse community. I bring more than 20 years of leadership experience and a passion to serve others to this role and to this critical moment. I look forward to partnering with other local leaders to serve our members and our community,” said Haley in a statement.

The Chamber said an initial prospect pool of more than 150 applicants was narrowed to a final group who interviewed with the board’s search committee last month.

“After an extensive search for a new president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber, we are pleased to have selected Irene Haley,” said Matthew Juros, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors. “The board is energized and excited by the opportunity to work with Irene to build on the foundation that Dougan created during the past 2 ½ years,” Juros said.

Haley brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate management. She has a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from UMass Lowell.

Sherwood recently gave up his Chamber post to become market segment director at CIC Health of Cambridge. He remains on the business group’s board of directors.

