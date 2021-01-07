Haverhill Residents Receive Demonstration of Interactive Government Meeting Website

Haverhill Speaks, a website designed to help the public view and comment on City Council agenda items, is now up and running.

Aubrie Campbell, who has been putting the project together, gave an introductory demonstration to city councilors at Tuesday night’s council meeting. She showed how the website allows residents to watch a live feed of a Council meeting from within the site as well as provide an opportunity to read and comment on agenda items before meetings take place.

“As a resident I can log in. It is just Haverhillspeaks.org. I know that with having everything virtual, it’s a little bit scary for people to get on to the Google Meet, but this way people can leave these comments in real time,” she said.

In addition, Campbell said councilors have the ability to log in and read public comments before the meetings take place.

Council President Melinda E. Barrett praised the new program as being another tool to allow more interaction between the council and the public.

“It’s a pretty easily accessible way to find out what’s going on in the city, in your neighborhood, and allow you to weigh in if you have an opinion one way or the other on something,” Barrett noted.

As WHAV reported last summer, councilors embraced the concept after hearing a presentation from Travis Parker of the Colorado-based company, People Speak.” Councilor William J. Macek introduced the product, which was later endorsed by the Council’s Administration and Finance Committee.

In another matter, the Council voted 8-0, with Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua abstaining, to re-elect Barrett as council president. Councilor Colin F. LePage also maintained his seat as vice president by a vote of 9-0.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...