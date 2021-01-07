Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Holy Family Hospital Business of the Year; Plans Event Feb. 12

Holy Family Hospital has been named Business of the Year by the Greater Haverhill Chamber and will be honored along with other award recipients during an online presentation next month.

The 30th Annual Business Awards, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, takes place Friday, Feb. 12, from 8-9:30 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Besides Holy Family Hospital, The Chamber honors 17 others in various categories as well as recognizes its 2020 Business of the Month recipients.

Award categories and honorees are Arts and Culture, Pentucket Players; Education, Northern Essex Community College; Family-Owned Business, Nunan Florist and Greenhouses; Health, Haverhill Offices of Anna Jacques Hospital; Manufacturing, Crystal Engineering; Pioneer of the Year, Lupoli Companies; Restaurant, Kreuger’s Flatbread and Olivia’s Restaurant; Retail/Wholesale, The Winged Rabbit; Rising Star, Marysol Cueto, Salon Mii No. 2; Rookie of the Year, Plum Island Kayak; Service for Nonprofit, HC Media; Service for Profit, Murphy’s Garrison Golf Club; Technology, Lightspeed Manufacturing; Women in Business, Terry Stubs of ActivMed Practices and Research; Volunteers of the Year, Bill LaPierre of Sacred Hearts Food Pantry and Jesus Ruiz of Leaving the Streets Ministry; and Veteran Award, CNA Stores.

Monthly award winners to be acknowledged are The Peddler’s Daughter, La Pizza Di Forno, Alpha E Consulting, Creatorpult, First Responders of Holy Family Hospital of Haverhill, Creative Haverhill, Common Grounds, WHAV, Opal and Oak Boutique, Supporting Strategies, Bradford Country Club and Trinity EMS.

The Chamber is accepting congratulatory messages from businesses for $100 each. For more information, email Melissa Seavey at [email protected]

