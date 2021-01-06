Plaistow Area Commerce Exchange Plans Virtual Comedy Night for Scholarships

The Plaistow Area Commerce Exchange, known as PACE, is having a virtual Comedy Night to support student scholarships.

Comedians from Comedy for Cash, including Adam Webster, Steve Donovan and Linda Belt, are scheduled for the event which takes place Saturday, Jan 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. online. Tickets are $50 and support four $1,000 scholarships given each year to deserving graduating seniors from Timberlane Regional, Sanborn Regional and Pinkerton Academy.

PACE is also accepting donations for the scholarships. There’s more information at pacenh.com.

