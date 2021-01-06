Haverhill Schools Offer Four Additional Free Grab ‘n’ Go Meal Sites for Children and Teens

Beginning today, Haverhill Public Schools is adding four mobile “Grab ‘n’ Go” meal sites.

Residents are advised to watch for buses in the parking lots of Crowell School, from 10-11 a.m.; Cashman Skate Park, from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.; rear parking lot of St. James Parish, from 10-11 a.m.; and Swasey Field from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

All children and teens, 18 and under, may receive free meals all school year in Haverhill. No registration or identification is required.

All other Grab ‘n’ Go meal sites remain open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Caleb Dustin Hunking School, Albert B. Consentino School, Paul Nettle School, John Greenleaf Whittier School, Tilton Lower and the YMCA and Haverhill High School from 3-4 p.m.

Those with questions or cannot make it to a Grab ‘n’ Go site are asked to call Food Service Director Anna Perracchio or email [email protected] or 978-374-3416.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...