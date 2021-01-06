Council Approves Borrowing for Improvements at Haverhill’s Plug Pond

A plan to upgrade Haverhill’s Plug Pond recreation area got a green light at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The council approved a request by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to borrow just over $586,000 to make improvements to the park. The mayor explained that figure would be offset by a nearly $400,000 grant from the State Parklands Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities program.

Those proposed upgrades include a new fenced-in playground, better directional signs, new bathrooms, picnic tables, benches and planting of new trees

Additionally, the Council voted to approve a long list of local volunteers, appointed by the mayor to serve as an advisory committee for the project. Councilor Michael S. McGonagle praised the mayor for assembling an impressive list of appointees.

“I just wanted to commend the mayor for being able to get that many volunteers for this project in Haverhill. So, that was quite impressive,” he said.

Fiorentini said the proposed enhancements will improve the public’s experience in the park while increasing the environmental protection of the area.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...