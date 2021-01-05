Bay State Pallet Plans Redevelopment and Expansion Project in Ward Hill

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

A plan to redevelop a 5.7-acre industrial site in Ward Hill is before the Haverhill Conservation Commission this week.

Commissioners meet online Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to hear plans by Bay State Pallet Co. to build a two-story, 21,900-square-foot addition in the rear of 293 Neck Road, in the Ward Hill Business Park. The building housed Kerrigan Paper Products for many years.

Bay State Pallet’s Gary Williams signed the application, which states the new metal building addition will be used for wood pallet manufacture and storage. The board considers whether plans comply with state and local wetlands rules. the project is limited to a buffer zone and resource area.

According to city records, the existing building was constructed in 1967.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Haverhill School Committee Finance and Policy Subcommittees plan a joint remote meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 8:30 a.m. The Finance Committee will, among other items, discuss food service, non-union salaries and positions and general budget. The Policy Committee discusses flu vaccinations.

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise tax abatements, status of statutory exemptions and beginning of the abatement season, Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 9-10 a.m., in the Assessor’s office, room 115, Haverhill City Hall.

Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., remotely. Among the topics on the agenda are borrowing for Plug Pond improvements (see separate story) and an item from Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua about the “lack of proper sidewalk snow removal” on Washington Street, downtown.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Haverhill School Committee Negotiating Team for Secretaries’ Unit of the Haverhill Education Association meets remotely Wednesday, Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m., to conduct collective bargaining with the Secretaries’ Unit of the Haverhill Education Association.

