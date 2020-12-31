Home Care Alliance Elects Home Health Foundation’s Gomes as VP of Trade Group

Home Health Foundation President and CEO Karen Gomes was recently elected as vice president of the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts board of directors.

Founded in 1969, the Boston-based Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts is a nonprofit trade association of home care agencies that promotes home care as an integral part of the health care delivery system.

Pat Kelleher, executive director of the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts, said, “Karen’s experience and expertise will be most welcome around our board table as we navigate these most challenging times in home care.”

Gomes said she is excited to contribute to the organization’s mission of advancing community health through care and services in the home. “Through my training and experience as a nurse, I have a deep appreciation and respect for the importance of delivering high-touch care safely with compassion, while integrating telehealth and other innovative advancements as technology evolves,” she added.

At Home Health Foundation, a Lawrence-based nonprofit organization celebrating its 125th anniversary, Gomes was the driving force behind Home Health Foundation becoming a member of Wellforce Health System in 2018.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...