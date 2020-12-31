Help WHAV Help Others with Your Membership or Donation Before Midnight

2020 is on its way out and most, it appears, are ready to say “good riddance” at midnight tonight.

Before the year ends, however, please consider a monthly membership or substantial gift to make sure WHAV has the resources to keep delivering local news in 2021. Like other nonprofits, WHAV is struggling to make ends meet even as it helps others get the word out about relief aid.

History tells us people turn to their radios—including online variations—during a crisis, and 202 was no exception. WHAV rose to the challenge, providing breaking news; greater coverage of government during this time of remote meetings; the most comprehensive listings of cancellations, postponements and closures; live interviews with newsmakers on the front lines; podcasts; and special broadcasts.

There are new and easy giving options. If you are already a current donor or member, please accept WHAV’s heartfelt thanks for your support.

View Options and Pay Online

Membership Page

Send Donations by Mail

WHAV

189 Ward Hill Ave.

Haverhill, MA 01835

