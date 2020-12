Nine residents were displaced in a two-alarm fire last night in Methuen, but no injuries were reported.

Methuen firefighters were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a wood-frame, two-story home at 115 West St. Engines 1, 3, and 5, along with Ladder 1 were on scene while the Lawrence Fire Department provided mutual aid in covering the city, according to fire officials.

Initial reports suggested the fire began in the basement and proceeded through the interior of the building to the roof.

