Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Receives Donation of Book Pages from the 1700s

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing has received the donation of a major collection of rare book pages comes from the descendants of Dr. Arthur Klein, an accomplished collector.

While Klein was a gifted psychotherapist who worked at McLean Hospital and maintained a private practice in Cambridge, he amassed over 30 years a collection of 1,500 pages from art and science books published during the 1700s, the Age of Enlightenment. The illustrations in these books advanced the art of engraving and documented the advancement of science and technology.

The Museum is cataloging these artifacts and plans an exhibit next summer with lectures that explain the importance of these historic pages.

Klein, of Belmont, died in 2016. He was born in New York City, attended Bronx Science High School and received his bachelor’s from Columbia University and doctorate from Boston University. He also taught at Harvard Medical School and mentored many students.

The museum of printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave, Haverhill. It is open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children 6–16, seniors and students. There is no charge for museum members.

