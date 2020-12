The Plaistow Firemen’s Association is again collecting Christmas trees from town households.

While the town’s curbside pickup does not accept Christmas trees, the Firemen’s Association will take drop-offs for $1 or pick-up trees for $5 each as a fundraiser. Drop-offs may be made behind the Safety Complex, 27 Elm St., Plaistow.

To get on the pickup list, there is an online form here.

