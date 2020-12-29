Home Depot Backs Planned Methuen Youth and Community Center with Donation

Home Depot has stepped up with $11,000 to support the planned Methuen Youth and Community Center championed by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.

Carmen A. Fulchini, Methuen Home Depot store manager, presented the check last week at the former Pleasant Valley School.

Over the past year, DiZoglio has made the establishment of a formal youth and community center in Methuen one of her top priorities. She kicked off her support with a 159-mile March Across Massachusetts this fall to raise awareness and support for the project. She noted Methuen is among the few communities in the Merrimack Valley without a center like many surrounding cities and towns.

Local nonprofit Inspirational Ones, in collaboration with Methuen Public Schools and the City of Methuen, initiated the project, creating and implementing a curriculum model to identify and expand outside-the-box learning experiences and career opportunities, with a focus on engaging underserved youth.

The Youth Advisory Council MY—or Methuen Youth—Voice is also participating. Its members were nominated by teachers and school staff and include representatives of those underserved.

In October, the Methuen School Committee voted to approve the former Pleasant Valley School building as the location for a Methuen Youth and Community Center.

