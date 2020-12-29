Christmas Morning Auto Accidents Bring Injuries, Inaugurate Haverhill Fire Department’s New Rescue 1

Haverhill Fire Department’s new Rescue 1 truck was put to the test Christmas morning at two separate automobile accident scenes—one with serious injuries.

Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said the 2020 Pierce Rescue was first dispatched to a seven-car accident around 6:30, Christmas morning, on Interstate 495, and its extrication tool used around 10 a.m. at the scene of a head-on collision along Broadway in Ayer’s Village.

“On Broadway, people needed to be extricated from both vehicles. They were treated and taken to local hospitals,” Laliberty said. While serious, he noted, none of the reported injuries were life-threatening.

Haverhill Police Capt. Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said that accident involved a Subaru Impreza and Hyundai Azera and three people were injured—one seriously. The injured were taken to the hospital by Trinity EMS. Doherty said there were no arrests, but one driver was cited.

Laliberty said the rescue truck is equipped with a newer type, battery-powered extrication tool. The eDraulic Jaws of Life tool is not dependent on the truck itself. “It is more maneuverable with less restriction,” the chief said, explaining, older equipment was limited to working within a short range of the fire truck’s hose. The department previously bought a set of the new tools and added a second set when it bought the new truck.

The earlier I-495 accident involved seven vehicles on the northbound side of the highway at exit 50. Laliberty characterized the damage of the fender-bender variety, but one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

