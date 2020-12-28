Veterans Northeast Outreach and American Red Cross Plan January Blood Drives

Veterans Northeast Outreach Center is working with American Red Cross’ Northeast Massachusetts Chapter to host a series of January blood drives.

The drives take place Wednesday Jan. 6, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., at American Legion, 1314 Main St., Haverhill; Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 2-7 p.m., Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St., Manchester by the Sea; Friday, Jan. 15, from 2-7 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High St., Danvers; and Sunday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cedardale Health and Fitness, 931 Boston Road, Haverhill.

“Since blood is perishable, the need is constant to maintain a supply for hospitals and treatments for people undergoing cancer treatments,” said Kyle McWilliam-Lopez, executive director for American Red Cross’ Northeast Massachusetts Chapter. “Donating blood in the new year is a great resolution that can directly help people in your local community with life-saving blood. Each donation can help save up to three lives.”

The need for blood, according to McWilliam-Lopez, is critical, as the number of community blood drives has been cut in half due to the pandemic.

Supported by sponsors, who pledge a $5 donation for every unit of collected blood, each drive is expected to collect approximately 40 units of blood. Proceeds will be evenly split between the Red Cross and Veterans Northeast. “The American Red Cross is something that most of us don’t even think about unless we need them,” said Veterans Northeast’s John Ford. He added, the agencies also seek more sponsors of the important blood drives.

