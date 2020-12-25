Michael Bevilacqua Joins Board of Massachusetts Economic Development Council

Michael A. Bevilacqua, vice president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, was recently named to the board of directors of the statewide Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

The Massachusetts Economic Development Council is a professional association of economic development practitioners serving the Commonwealth. Established in 1963, the Council provides an opportunity for professional development through committees and programs. Its primary objective is the promotion and development of the economic welfare of the state through industrial and economic development.

Members of the Council include state economic development officials, those who are engaged in industrial, economic or community development organizations, executives of Chambers of Commerce, utility officials and staff members of private, public or quasi-public industrial/economic development corporations.

