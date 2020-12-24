Plaistow, N.H., Plans Public Hearing on Borrowing $450,000 for Water Connections

The Plaistow, N.H., Board of Selectmen is planning a remote public hearing early in January to consider borrowing $450,000 to help homeowners connect to the town’s new potable water supply.

During the last year, the town made progress on construction of the Sweet Hill Road water tank, extension of water pipelines to connect the tank to the system and extending pipelines to reach parcels identified by NH Department of Environmental Services as being MtBE impacted.

The hearing on the bond issue takes place Monday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m., via GoToWebinar. Access instructions will be provided on the Board of Selectmen’s page at plaistow.com by Friday, Jan. 8.

