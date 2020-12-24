More Than a Dozen Haverhill Restaurants Sign on to Gift Card Incentive Program

More than a dozen Haverhill restaurants have signed on to another round of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s dollar-for-dollar program.

Designed to bolster flagging business during the COVID-19 pandemic—especially in light of even more stringent state regulations—the program allows residents to buy one $25 gift card and get a second one free.

The program is paid for by the City of Haverhill and a GoFundMe campaign and will run as funds last. Those buying gift cards at a participating restaurant need only to mention the program prior to paying and there is a limit of one purchase, per person, per restaurant per day.

Participating restaurants include Battle Grounds Coffee, Benedetti’s Deli, Carbone’s Kitchen, Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, Essex Street Grille, G’s Texas Southern Flare, Grande Mexico, Joseph’s Trattoria, Krueger’s Flatbread and Olivia’s, Maria’s Family Restaurant, Nelly’s Kitchen, Periwinkle Café, Roma Restaurant, Steampunk Station, The Hidden Pig, Village Square Restaurant, Wang’s Table and Wicked Big Café.

