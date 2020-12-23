Moffitt Becomes President and CEO of Haverhill-Based Häns Kissle

Scott Moffitt has been named president and CEO of Haverhill-based Häns Kissle, a provider of fresh prepackaged foods.

Moffitt comes to the position with more than 20 years-experience marketing, selling and growing businesses for major food and beverage companies such as PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper and most recently, Danone North America. He succeeds Ken Venti who led the company from 2008-2020.

“I believe Häns Kissle is well-positioned to expand its presence in the fresh-prepared foods category by focusing on category leading innovation, superior customer service and delivering high quality products. Ken did a great job of growing the company and preparing it for the next stage of growth.” Said Moffitt in a statement.

Founded in 1984, Häns Kissle is located in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park. The food company provides a wide range of freshly-prepared salads, quiche, entrees, dips, desserts and more to retail, convenience stores, wholesale clubs and foodservice customers.

As president of Coffee Creamers and Beverages at Danone North America, Moffitt oversaw the strategic development of brands such as International Delight, Silk, Horizon Organics, Dunkin Donuts and Land O’ Lakes. During his 13 years at PepsiCo, he directed product innovation and was appointed to lead SoBe Beverage Company, a PepsiCo subsidiary, which allowed him to hone his entrepreneurial skills. Before that, Moffitt was chief brand and beverage officer at Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. and part of the executive leadership team that improved the company’s operational efficiencies and established Keurig as a leader in the single-serve coffee market.

