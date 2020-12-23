Fuel Odor Forces Pentucket Regional Middle School Students to Move Temporarily to High School

A gas odor forced Pentucket Regional Middle School students to be temporarily moved to the high school auditorium this morning.

Fuel odor from a snowblower may have gotten into an air intake, causing the odor.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and middle school Principal Terrence Conant said in a statement a staff member noticed the odor this morning and the school immediately followed its protocols to evacuate the building and shift the students into the high school. They said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

The Groveland and West Newbury Fire Departments were sent to the middle school to investigate.

Students will remain in the high school until the “all clear” is given.

