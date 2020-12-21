Today’s Obituaries—Lawrence ‘Larry’ Comeau, 76, Former Haverhill Firefighter

Lawrence L “Larry” Comeau, 76, a lifelong resident of Haverhill, died Dec. 15, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Anselm and Rita (Charron) Comeau. Larry attended St. Joseph Grammar School and Haverhill Trade School, graduating with the class of 1963. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was proud to be a Firefighter with the Haverhill Fire Department, and a self-employed carpenter.

Larry was a member of All Saints Parish, Haverhill and Haverhill Firefighters IAFF Local 1011. He was an avid golfer and passionate about fishing. He enjoyed tying his own flies and preferred fishing for trout with his son and grandson on Father’s Day trips. He loved visiting Oklahoma City to share laughter with his daughter and family. He thoroughly enjoyed campfires and story-telling with friends.

Larry never met a stranger, always had a corny joke to make you laugh, and enjoyed confusing the kids with a magic trick or two, or three.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine D. (Rheaume) Comeau, whom he adored and trusted for 54 exciting years; his son, Daniel L Comeau of Nashua, N.H.; his daughter, Joanne Baroli of Oklahoma City; a brother-in-law, John Roy of Haverhill; and two grandchildren, Kathryn Baroli and Keagan Comeau. He was predeceased by his sister, Janice Roy and his son-in-law, Michael Baroli.

A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.

